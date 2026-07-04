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Celebrate America by olivetreeann
Photo 5663

Celebrate America

I was looking through images from my recent trip to Maine and this one seemed iconic enough for the fourth of July. Now that I think about it, I should have turned it into a night shot and put fireworks behind it... oh well!
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Harry J Benson ace
It is appropriate and nicely presented
July 12th, 2026  
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