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Photo 5663
Celebrate America
I was looking through images from my recent trip to Maine and this one seemed iconic enough for the fourth of July. Now that I think about it, I should have turned it into a night shot and put fireworks behind it... oh well!
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
28th May 2026 10:40am
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juju-2026
Harry J Benson
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It is appropriate and nicely presented
July 12th, 2026
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