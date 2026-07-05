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Photogenics Family Fun by olivetreeann
Photo 5664

Photogenics Family Fun

Still filling in the blanks- as always you do not need to comment on them all!

Word of the Day- family. The Photogenics are always willing to help out with a family shot!
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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