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A Plethera of Plates by olivetreeann
Photo 5664

A Plethera of Plates

Some decorative plates hanging on the wall in a restaurant in Maine- for today's word- plates.


I am trying to get caught up quickly so comment on the images you want to- you don't have to do them all!
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Harry J Benson ace
Nice nautical collection
July 13th, 2026  
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