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Photo 5665
What's On Your Shelf
The prompt for this day was "food" and these canned goods were on the shelf at the Old Country Store in Moultonboro New Hampshire back in May when I visited Joan.
I am trying to get caught up quickly so comment on the images you want to- you don't have to do them all!
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
25th May 2026 1:44pm
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food
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canned goods
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july26words
Harry J Benson
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Nice
July 13th, 2026
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