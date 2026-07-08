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What's On Your Shelf by olivetreeann
Photo 5665

What's On Your Shelf

The prompt for this day was "food" and these canned goods were on the shelf at the Old Country Store in Moultonboro New Hampshire back in May when I visited Joan.


I am trying to get caught up quickly so comment on the images you want to- you don't have to do them all!
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Harry J Benson ace
Nice
July 13th, 2026  
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