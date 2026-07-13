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Weatherproof by olivetreeann
Photo 5671

Weatherproof

Still filling in the blanks- as always you do not need to comment on them all!

This blind keeps those who are observing the Puffins and other bird life at the Allan D. Cruickshank Wildlife Sanctuary out of the weather when they're on duty. For the word of the day- weather.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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