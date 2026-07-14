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Beaded Hearts for Beverley by olivetreeann
Photo 5672

Beaded Hearts for Beverley

It's the way they actually landed on the countertop and I immediately thought of Beverley and her love for hearts. I actually see two here- do you?

Word of the day- beads
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
@beverley This one is especially for you!
July 15th, 2026  
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