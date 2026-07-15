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Milk Bottles at Smiling Hill Farm by olivetreeann
Photo 5674

Milk Bottles at Smiling Hill Farm

Word of the day- bottles

Taken in May while having a delicious bowl of Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream at Smiling Hill Farm. These were part of a display which featured the farm's history.

Almost done catching up- thanks for your patience!
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Harry J Benson ace
Nice
July 16th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice effects
July 16th, 2026  
*lynn ace
nice lighting
July 16th, 2026  
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