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Previous
Photo 5674
Milk Bottles at Smiling Hill Farm
Word of the day- bottles
Taken in May while having a delicious bowl of Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream at Smiling Hill Farm. These were part of a display which featured the farm's history.
Almost done catching up- thanks for your patience!
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
27th May 2026 5:57pm
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black and white
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bottles
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milk bottles
Harry J Benson
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Nice
July 16th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Nice effects
July 16th, 2026
*lynn
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nice lighting
July 16th, 2026
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