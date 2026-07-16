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The Proof by olivetreeann
Photo 5675

The Proof

Just before I descended the steps at Pemaquid Lighthouse, I took a quick shot- just to remind myself I climbed it! The image works well for today's word- curved.

More catch-up photos to upload- comment on one or two- no need to do all!
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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gloria jones ace
Cool pov, composition
July 23rd, 2026  
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