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Eastern Egg Rock Island by olivetreeann
Photo 5676

Eastern Egg Rock Island

A view of the William D. Cruickshank Wildlife Sanctuary from the boat on Booth Bay including today's word- water.

More catch-up photos to upload- comment on one or two- no need to do all!
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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gloria jones ace
Fabulous sense of depth and expanse
July 23rd, 2026  
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