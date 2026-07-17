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Photo 5676
Eastern Egg Rock Island
A view of the William D. Cruickshank Wildlife Sanctuary from the boat on Booth Bay including today's word- water.
More catch-up photos to upload- comment on one or two- no need to do all!
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
29th May 2026 11:36am
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water
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july26words
gloria jones
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Fabulous sense of depth and expanse
July 23rd, 2026
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