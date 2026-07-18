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52wc-2026-w27 zig zag by olivetreeann
Photo 5677

52wc-2026-w27 zig zag

The girders on Memorial Bridge in Kittery Maine worked well for the 52 week challenge prompt- zig-zag.

More catch-up photos to upload- comment on one or two- no need to do all!
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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