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Photo 5678
WWYD 248 Here's What I Did
Or, actually, "Here's what I actually saw".
Join the fun at WWYD 248!
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
Views
4
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1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
27th May 2026 6:01pm
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
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That is fun!
July 24th, 2026
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