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Seeds of Fibonacci Dreams by olivetreeann
Photo 5682

Seeds of Fibonacci Dreams

Some composite fun for the 52 Week Challenge (Fibonacci) and the current word of the day (seeds) and a big dose of annfoolery.

The face in the flower is from a picture I took in 2018 of garden ornament a sun's
The Coneflower is generated by Ai.
There is a layer of texture as well.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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eDorre ace
Very cool edit
July 24th, 2026  
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