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Previous
Photo 5682
Seeds of Fibonacci Dreams
Some composite fun for the 52 Week Challenge (Fibonacci) and the current word of the day (seeds) and a big dose of annfoolery.
The face in the flower is from a picture I took in 2018 of garden ornament a sun's
The Coneflower is generated by Ai.
There is a layer of texture as well.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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eDorre
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Very cool edit
July 24th, 2026
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