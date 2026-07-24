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Previous
Photo 5683
Eye Spy with My Circled Eyes
Word of the day- circles and a not-so-mundane face shot for the mundane challenge.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
24th July 2026 7:11pm
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Tags
face
,
circles
,
july26words
,
juju-2026
,
mundane-faces
Diane
ace
Fun!
July 25th, 2026
*lynn
ace
big and bold
July 25th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
I love the bold colors and several circles for the word.
July 25th, 2026
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