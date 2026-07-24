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Eye Spy with My Circled Eyes by olivetreeann
Photo 5683

Eye Spy with My Circled Eyes

Word of the day- circles and a not-so-mundane face shot for the mundane challenge.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Diane ace
Fun!
July 25th, 2026  
*lynn ace
big and bold
July 25th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
I love the bold colors and several circles for the word.
July 25th, 2026  
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