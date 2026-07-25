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A Clock on the Wall at the Tugboat Inn by olivetreeann
Photo 5684

A Clock on the Wall at the Tugboat Inn

For the word of the day- clock. Took this shot back in May when Joan and I went to lunch at the Tugboat Inn after seeing the Puffins. It really was a restaurant in a tugboat! I liked the nautical feel of the design.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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LManning (Laura) ace
Oh, that’s a beauty!
July 26th, 2026  
Susan ace
Great shot for circles too.
July 26th, 2026  
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