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Previous
Photo 5684
A Clock on the Wall at the Tugboat Inn
For the word of the day- clock. Took this shot back in May when Joan and I went to lunch at the Tugboat Inn after seeing the Puffins. It really was a restaurant in a tugboat! I liked the nautical feel of the design.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
29th May 2026 1:02pm
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july26words
LManning (Laura)
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Oh, that’s a beauty!
July 26th, 2026
Susan
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Great shot for circles too.
July 26th, 2026
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