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Previous
Photo 5685
On the Street Where You Live
I mixed up my days- today was supposed to be clock and yesterday was supposed to be street, but I'll just leave them as is.
I would love to have a lighthouse at the end of my street!
Too bad this was taken in May- it would be perfect for a song title challenge.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0udu4KYv1zI
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
27th May 2026 1:40pm
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lighthouse
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july26words
LManning (Laura)
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Love those dramatic clouds too!
July 27th, 2026
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