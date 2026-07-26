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On the Street Where You Live by olivetreeann
Photo 5685

On the Street Where You Live

I mixed up my days- today was supposed to be clock and yesterday was supposed to be street, but I'll just leave them as is.

I would love to have a lighthouse at the end of my street!


Too bad this was taken in May- it would be perfect for a song title challenge.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0udu4KYv1zI
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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LManning (Laura) ace
Love those dramatic clouds too!
July 27th, 2026  
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