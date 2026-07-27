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The French Cellar by olivetreeann
Photo 5686

The French Cellar

A store front in Machias Maine.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Corinne C ace
Maritime facade!
July 27th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific
July 27th, 2026  
katy ace
An interesting color for a store
July 27th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
I love the patterns and color and your comp.
July 27th, 2026  
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