Making an Impact

Every April I send 4 6x6 inch pictures to an art museum in Rochester, New York to be auctioned off to help with funds for museum programs. My daughter-in-law started me off on this venture a few years ago now and each year several of my pictures sell, but I never know who buys them, where they end up or what made the person pick my image over the thousands others for sale. But this year was different! Three out of my four images (piano abstracts in sepia) have sold so far, which is very exciting, but the biggest excitement came this past week when I received this email:Hello! I wanted to let you know that I bought your artwork at the RoCo 6x6 art show. Actually, my daughter bought one of the piano abstracts photos, too! She recently moved 1000 miles away for work, and she said it will be nice to know that we will each have a matching photo on the wall of our home. :) I hung mine on my wall of original artwork, most of which I find at thrift stores, including the handmade quilt.Thanks for adding your creativity to our lives!J. C.I've tried sending a return note of thanks but the emails keep bouncing back. So for now, I will record my response here-Hi Jennifer- I can't tell you how delighted I was to receive your email and pictures (the third and fourth on the right). As an artist/photographer, it's powerful to see your work become part of someone else's story and I'm so happy to hear that both you and your daughter will be enjoying my images together in your respective homes. I love how you've displayed my picture along with other special pieces you've collected. Thank you again for sharing your story with me and best wishes to your daughter in her new home! With deep appreciation...Ann LeFevreI do get excited when a picture of mine sells, but it's even more exciting to see the impact a picture you've taken can have on someone who looks at it, and then to see where it goes from there.(L to R: a close-up of the original, Jennifer's email, an image from Jennifer showing how she framed my 6x6, and a picture showing how she displayed it.)Rochester Contemporary Art Center137 East AvenueRochester, NY 14604roco6x6.orgrochestercontemporary.orgAnd just in case you're wondering, I posted one on 365 too-