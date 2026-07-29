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Photo 5688
Burnt Island Lighthouse
Today's word is happy. Photographing lighthouses makes me very happy! This one is located in Booth Bay Maine.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
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3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
29th May 2026 11:45am
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lighthouse
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july26words
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