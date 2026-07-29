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Burnt Island Lighthouse by olivetreeann
Photo 5688

Burnt Island Lighthouse

Today's word is happy. Photographing lighthouses makes me very happy! This one is located in Booth Bay Maine.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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