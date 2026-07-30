Franklin Island Light

Our trip out to the bird sanctuary to see the Puffins took us past several light houses- most of which I'd not seen before.



The Franklin Island Light is one of Maine's earliest lighthouses and is situated in the center of St. George’s River Bay, one of the most dangerous navigation areas due to many hidden ledges throughout the area. Built in 1805, it was a key navigational tool for decades and is still in use that way by the U. S. Coast Guard.



I wished we'd gotten a little closer to it, but with all those hidden ledges underneath, it was smart to be precautious.



