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Summer Unfolding by olivetreeann
Photo 5690

Summer Unfolding

Brown-eyed Susan basking in the backyard son.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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eDorre ace
Great textures
August 1st, 2026  
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