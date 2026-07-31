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Previous
Photo 5690
Summer Unfolding
Brown-eyed Susan basking in the backyard son.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
Views
4
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1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
31st July 2026 6:26pm
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flower
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blossom
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brown-eyed susan
eDorre
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Great textures
August 1st, 2026
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