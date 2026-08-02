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Abstract Patchwork Quilt by olivetreeann
Photo 5692

Abstract Patchwork Quilt

Jeff and I took apart our old bed yesterday and I took the opportunity to turn it into an abstract and a quilt for today's word of the day (patchwork) and the monthly abstract challenge.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Well thought out and composed !
August 2nd, 2026  
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