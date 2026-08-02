Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5692
Abstract Patchwork Quilt
Jeff and I took apart our old bed yesterday and I took the opportunity to turn it into an abstract and a quilt for today's word of the day (patchwork) and the monthly abstract challenge.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11573
photos
199
followers
211
following
1559% complete
View this month »
5685
5686
5687
5688
5689
5690
5691
5692
Latest from all albums
5598
5690
5691
5599
280
5600
281
5692
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
patchwork
,
aug26words
,
abstrataugust2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well thought out and composed !
August 2nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close