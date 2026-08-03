Stuck in a Parking Lot Abstract

Monday started off with my usual work itinerary- visiting an independent living apartment building, visiting a homebound member, writing out cards and putting together the mini-newsletter that goes on the back of our bulletin, and finishing off the day with our grief support group. I was all set to head home, turned on the car and it produced a noise I was completely unfamiliar with- not a good thing!! But all the gauges seemed ok, so I proceeded to the supermarket to pick up supplies for Tuesday's staff meeting. I hoped that when I got back in the car, that the noise would be gone, but it wasn't )o; Called home, described all the noises to Jeff and then decided it was best to call the towing service and bring the car to the mechanic. After all, it's 22 years old and things are bound to wear out! Jeff came down to wait for the tow with me, but after almost two hours we began to wonder what was going on! Where was the tow? Turns out the company the roadside assistance people called had ignored the call and left me sitting in the supermarket parking lot! When a second company was suggested it would be another 2 hour wait- meaning we'd be sitting in that parking lot until midnight. No thanks!! Jeff decided we could nurse the car over to the mechanics and so that's what we gingerly did. What a relief when we got there and could shut the car off! It appears the worn out part is either the alternator, or the water pump. Hopefully we'll know on Thursday. Until then, I'll have to make do. Anyway! While I was waiting for Jeff to come, I took a few shots of the parking lot and then turned this one into an abstract for today's post.