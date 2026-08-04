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Abstract Close-up by olivetreeann
Photo 5694

Abstract Close-up

Today's abstract came from my one-veggie vegetable garden!
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Diane ace
Love the colors!
August 6th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Good colour
August 6th, 2026  
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