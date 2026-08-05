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Previous
Photo 5695
Facing Your Abstracts
Abstract August continues with the word of the day "faces". There are four of them in this image.
Originally taken in the Boston Museum of Fine Arts in August of 2012.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
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2
Fav's
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Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A560
Taken
14th August 2012 5:00pm
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Diane
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Excellent abstract.
August 6th, 2026
Harry J Benson
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Nicely done
August 6th, 2026
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