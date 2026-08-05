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Facing Your Abstracts by olivetreeann
Photo 5695

Facing Your Abstracts

Abstract August continues with the word of the day "faces". There are four of them in this image.

Originally taken in the Boston Museum of Fine Arts in August of 2012.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Diane ace
Excellent abstract.
August 6th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Nicely done
August 6th, 2026  
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