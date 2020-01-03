Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3198
AUTO SPKR
I don't know why I'm attracted to these odd things, but I just am.
Taken in December while on our Snowman photo walk.
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
5
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6615
photos
215
followers
203
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
14th December 2019 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
some things just catch your eye and you have to photograph them
CoroJo
ace
I think it is gorgeous!!
January 4th, 2020
Joe Ciras
ace
I really like the colors and textures.
January 4th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Well it is an interesting object. One cover missing though. Lol.
January 4th, 2020
Annie D
ace
it's a wonderful odd thing hahahaha
January 4th, 2020
Carla Smith
I like these odd things as well. I like how you got a close up on it which makes me wonder what the entire items looks like.
January 4th, 2020
