Previous
Next
AUTO SPKR by olivetreeann
Photo 3198

AUTO SPKR

I don't know why I'm attracted to these odd things, but I just am.


Taken in December while on our Snowman photo walk.
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
876% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

CoroJo ace
I think it is gorgeous!!
January 4th, 2020  
Joe Ciras ace
I really like the colors and textures.
January 4th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Well it is an interesting object. One cover missing though. Lol.
January 4th, 2020  
Annie D ace
it's a wonderful odd thing hahahaha
January 4th, 2020  
Carla Smith
I like these odd things as well. I like how you got a close up on it which makes me wonder what the entire items looks like.
January 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise