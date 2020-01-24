Taking Fido to Church

Our photo club does its own version of WWYD each year. We offer members 10 shots to choose from, members select and submit 5 and then we review and vote on our favorites at the monthly meeting. I must say this year's pictures are not as inspiring as the ones we post on here, but I'm playing around with a few anyway.



The starting picture for this one was the church on the right which in its original environment was situated at the bottom of some amazing mountains (maybe the Alps??). After I played around with the colors and put it into cartoon mode, I thought I give Fido and his friends another opportunity for a walk.