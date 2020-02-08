Previous
Next
Come to the Banquet by olivetreeann
Photo 3234

Come to the Banquet

Our photo club got together today at the Castle Inn, one of the Poconos' former golden-age resort hotels. In its hey-day the wood and concrete building boasted over 100 rooms, amenities such as a bowling alley and soda shop, and two magnificent dining halls. Portions of the hotel have been restored now but there is still a lot to be done. We had access to both the restored and refurbished parts as well as some of the places (like the old kitchen) which are yet to be restored. You'll be seeing a lot more photos from this place over the next week but to start out I thought I'd share one from the smaller banquet hall. The light in there was incredible!
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
886% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Great capture and lighting.
February 8th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Beautifully composed
February 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise