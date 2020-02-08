Come to the Banquet

Our photo club got together today at the Castle Inn, one of the Poconos' former golden-age resort hotels. In its hey-day the wood and concrete building boasted over 100 rooms, amenities such as a bowling alley and soda shop, and two magnificent dining halls. Portions of the hotel have been restored now but there is still a lot to be done. We had access to both the restored and refurbished parts as well as some of the places (like the old kitchen) which are yet to be restored. You'll be seeing a lot more photos from this place over the next week but to start out I thought I'd share one from the smaller banquet hall. The light in there was incredible!