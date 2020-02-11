Sign up
Photo 3237
Just For Lou Ann
This trio was sitting by the gate of the farm Karen and I stopped by today. I took one look at them and thought of Lou Ann and her wonderful artsy collection of chickens, roosters and hens. So of course I had to take a picture of them just for her!
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
Ann H. LeFevre
Tags
chicken
,
rooster
,
hen
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@louannwarren
This one's especially for you Lou Ann!
February 11th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
@olivetreeann
Thank you so much, they are wonderful! So fun that you thought of me when you saw them. 😊 Especially now that I read you had surgery before you were out taking photos, my goodness!
February 12th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Great find and capture :)
February 12th, 2020
This one's especially for you Lou Ann!