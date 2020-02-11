Previous
Just For Lou Ann by olivetreeann
Just For Lou Ann

This trio was sitting by the gate of the farm Karen and I stopped by today. I took one look at them and thought of Lou Ann and her wonderful artsy collection of chickens, roosters and hens. So of course I had to take a picture of them just for her!
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@louannwarren

This one's especially for you Lou Ann!
February 11th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
@olivetreeann Thank you so much, they are wonderful! So fun that you thought of me when you saw them. 😊 Especially now that I read you had surgery before you were out taking photos, my goodness!
February 12th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Great find and capture :)
February 12th, 2020  
