Photo 3240
Red Roses in a Black Vase
Happy Valentines Day to all my 365 friends!
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
4
4
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6699
photos
225
followers
211
following
887% complete
3233
3234
3235
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
3237
3328
3238
3329
3239
3330
3240
3331
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
8th February 2020 10:53am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
painting
,
table
,
roses
Lou Ann
ace
Happy Valentine’s Day, Ann. This is a beautiful painting.
February 15th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
beautiful.composition!.fav
February 15th, 2020
wendy frost
ace
Lovey composition and processing Happy Valentines Day Ann. Fav
February 15th, 2020
Kathy
ace
A gorgeous processing. It looks like a painting. I love the roses and their reflection in the mirror.
February 15th, 2020
