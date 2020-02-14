Previous
Next
Red Roses in a Black Vase by olivetreeann
Photo 3240

Red Roses in a Black Vase

Happy Valentines Day to all my 365 friends!
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
887% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Happy Valentine’s Day, Ann. This is a beautiful painting.
February 15th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
beautiful.composition!.fav
February 15th, 2020  
wendy frost ace
Lovey composition and processing Happy Valentines Day Ann. Fav
February 15th, 2020  
Kathy ace
A gorgeous processing. It looks like a painting. I love the roses and their reflection in the mirror.
February 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise