Photo 3245
Roses in a Glass Vase in the Afternoon Sun
Another shot from the Castle Inn.
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6709
photos
225
followers
211
following
889% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
8th February 2020 10:42am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
black and white
,
flower
,
decoration
Lou Ann
ace
It’s lovely in b&w.
February 20th, 2020
