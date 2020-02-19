Previous
Next
Roses in a Glass Vase in the Afternoon Sun by olivetreeann
Photo 3245

Roses in a Glass Vase in the Afternoon Sun

Another shot from the Castle Inn.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
889% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
It’s lovely in b&w.
February 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise