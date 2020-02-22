Previous
Weights by olivetreeann
Photo 3248

Weights

Many of the looms at the ribbon factory had these weights hanging by them. I think they are used to keep the tension on the threading as tight as possible.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
