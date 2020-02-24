Sign up
Photo 3250
Standing Ready
Looking down the aisle in between the looms ready for production at the American Ribbon Factory. It has the feeling of stepping back in time when you see it in black and white.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6719
photos
225
followers
212
following
890% complete
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my, so many moving parts. It does look “old” in b&w!
February 24th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
an interesting place to visit, I like the olden days feel it has.
February 24th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Works so well in B & W
February 24th, 2020
