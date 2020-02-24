Previous
Next
Standing Ready by olivetreeann
Photo 3250

Standing Ready

Looking down the aisle in between the looms ready for production at the American Ribbon Factory. It has the feeling of stepping back in time when you see it in black and white.
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
890% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh my, so many moving parts. It does look “old” in b&w!
February 24th, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
an interesting place to visit, I like the olden days feel it has.
February 24th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Works so well in B & W
February 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise