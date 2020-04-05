Communion in the New World

Our church announced that Palm Sunday was also Communion Sunday and it we wanted to partake in the elements we could purchase grape juice and bread to use at home. I wanted to get some matzah (unleavened bread is more representative of Jesus because leaven was often used as a symbol of sin in the Scripture and Jesus was sinless- so why use a bread with a symbol of sin... anyway...) but there was not a single box of matzah in the store! I have never encountered that before. So we used the next best thing- saltines. They sort of look like matzah! The little cups were from a Communion service we had on our last trip to Israel together in 2005. It was a nice addition to our celebration even though it seemed so odd not to be gathered at the church to share it with our congregation. All that being said, I'm glad we were able to celebrate virtually rather than not being able to celebrate it at all.



The plate reads from right to left and bears the Hebrew letters shin, lamech, vav and mem which read Shalom. Of course most of you probably know that means Peace and that is what I wish for all of you.