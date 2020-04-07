Sign up
Photo 3293
Disappearing Melon Moon
The bottom of the moon (from my vantage point on planet Earth) always looks like a melon to me.
This was actually taken on the 4th.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
4th April 2020 7:18pm
Privacy
Tags
moon
,
moon shot
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Terrific capture.
April 7th, 2020
JackieR
ace
We have 100% cloud cover, no moon to be seen!!
Love your melon moon!
April 7th, 2020
