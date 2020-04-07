Previous
Disappearing Melon Moon by olivetreeann
Photo 3293

Disappearing Melon Moon

The bottom of the moon (from my vantage point on planet Earth) always looks like a melon to me.

This was actually taken on the 4th.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Terrific capture.
April 7th, 2020  
JackieR ace
We have 100% cloud cover, no moon to be seen!!

Love your melon moon!
April 7th, 2020  
