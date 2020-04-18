Previous
Mist and Rain on April 18th by olivetreeann
Mist and Rain on April 18th

Our photo club held its first virtual Shoot Out today. Since we can't physically get together for them right now we chose a date (today) and then picked our own starting point from which we would take 10 to 20 steps. Once we stopped we stopped, we could choose anything as our subject. We'll be uploading the pictures to a drop box and then they will be published in our newsletter next month. So far a handful of photographers have turned pictures in. I'm hoping it will be a success. It's hard for people to switch from a public group like our photo club to on-line activities. But we may have to do this until the Fall so it's time to get used to it! I took 10 steps from my back door to the edge of my deck for this shot. I also took an indoor shot which I'll show you tomorrow.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and I really like your dof.
April 19th, 2020  
Kathy ace
I like your DoF. Our photo club started a page on Facebook and one member is setting a theme for each week. We post photos to the site. So far, not a lot of the members are participating. I like this theme and might suggest it to the guy who is setting the themes.
April 19th, 2020  
