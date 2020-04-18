Mist and Rain on April 18th

Our photo club held its first virtual Shoot Out today. Since we can't physically get together for them right now we chose a date (today) and then picked our own starting point from which we would take 10 to 20 steps. Once we stopped we stopped, we could choose anything as our subject. We'll be uploading the pictures to a drop box and then they will be published in our newsletter next month. So far a handful of photographers have turned pictures in. I'm hoping it will be a success. It's hard for people to switch from a public group like our photo club to on-line activities. But we may have to do this until the Fall so it's time to get used to it! I took 10 steps from my back door to the edge of my deck for this shot. I also took an indoor shot which I'll show you tomorrow.