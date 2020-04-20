Previous
Next
wwyd 191-3 by olivetreeann
Photo 3306

wwyd 191-3

Sigh of relief! I'm not going crazy after all even though the last two submissions for the latest wwyd made it appear that way!

I added the Victorian couple, birds and mountains in the distance, and gave each layer (with the exception of the birds) an antique finish then topped it off with an oil painting effect.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
905% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise