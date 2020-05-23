Sign up
Photo 3339
Treasures in the Desk Drawer
Some may say it's full of junk, but I say it's full of memories.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6911
photos
225
followers
213
following
914% complete
2
1
Themes and Competitions
TG-6
23rd May 2020 2:51pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
junkdrawer
Kathy A
ace
I love junk drawers, so much to look at.
May 23rd, 2020
