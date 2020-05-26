Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3342
An Old Magnet and Pair of Scissors
Two of the items buried in this:
http://365project.org/olivetreeann/themes-and-comp/2020-05-23
After 2 weeks of a swollen and achy knee I was finally able to see the doctor today. I'm worn out tonight- but I'll be back tomorrow to catch up with you after I do the food shopping in the early AM. Have a good night (or good day) everyone!
26th May 2020
26th May 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6918
photos
225
followers
215
following
915% complete
View this month »
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
Latest from all albums
3339
3431
3340
3432
3341
143
3433
3342
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
23rd May 2020 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sheila Guevin
ace
I love rusty crusty stuff. Nice shot!
May 27th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close