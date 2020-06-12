Sign up
Photo 3359
Paddle on By
Another one from the archives that I've re-edited.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6960
photos
223
followers
213
following
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
151
3447
3448
3357
3449
3358
3450
3359
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
19th September 2015 3:01pm
Tags
river
,
canoe
Pyrrhula
Stunting view. Love to kayak with them.
June 12th, 2020
