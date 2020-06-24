Sign up
Photo 3371
Keystone Building Supply
A name plate on one of my son's masonry machines. Of course I was attracted to the rust.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-860
Taken
29th July 2016 6:39pm
Tags
rust
katy
ace
A really cool looking photo with great texture and rust.
June 25th, 2020
