Previous
Next
Wagon Wheel on the Porch by olivetreeann
Photo 3372

Wagon Wheel on the Porch

Another one from Quiet Valley.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
923% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane Owens ace
Love the lines and textures. Perfect in B&W.
June 25th, 2020  
Pyrrhula
Beautiful B+W close up and textures.
June 25th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Such wonderful detail and textures. I very like how you composed this, the wheel leads my eye to the lovely shadows. Fav!
June 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise