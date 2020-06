Boat House Vignette

Our photo club visited Rolling Hills Farm in 2017. The barn isn't the only photogenic thing on the property! There is also a cute little boat house that overlooks the pond which is where I discovered this little display on one of the shelves.



My son and his family are in town visiting so my time on 365 is very limited right now. I will be back on Monday after they leave. Have a great week end everyone!