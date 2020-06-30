Previous
Next
Music Monsters by olivetreeann
Photo 3377

Music Monsters

Dug another one out of the archives and played with it to finish off June. It wasn't a great shot to begin with and it still isn't but it did hone my cloning skills to minimize some of the reflections!
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
925% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
fav!
July 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise