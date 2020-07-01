Previous
Sparkler Fun by olivetreeann
Photo 3378

Sparkler Fun

This will never win awards but it captured the fun Isaac and Micah had light-writing with sparklers for Micah's birthday this year. I added a little extra light for some fun.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
The joy of summer and littles! love it!
July 3rd, 2020  
