Previous
Next
After the Raindrops Fall by olivetreeann
Photo 3385

After the Raindrops Fall

We had a short but heavy rain shower today and once it stopped I went out to take some pictures of the drops left on the Geranium.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
927% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise