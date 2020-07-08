Sign up
Photo 3385
After the Raindrops Fall
We had a short but heavy rain shower today and once it stopped I went out to take some pictures of the drops left on the Geranium.
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
raindrops
,
geranium
