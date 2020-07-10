Previous
Next
A Day for Ducks by olivetreeann
Photo 3387

A Day for Ducks

I'd say it's raining cats and dogs right now but that might upset this quartet of ducks I saw on my way home today. I guess one of our neighbors has ducks now...
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
927% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise