Photo 3395
Sunflower Hieroglyphs
Sprinkled these fallen sunflower petals on my deck railing and they looked like writing to me.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
18th July 2020 11:44am
Tags
petals
,
sunflower
,
minimal-12
