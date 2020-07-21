Previous
Next
Blueberries by olivetreeann
Photo 3398

Blueberries

I felt so bad that many of you thought the blueberries looked tainted the other day I decided to post a shot of them "au naturale" today just to show they weren't the victims of a nuclear meltdown.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
930% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Awesome. Love blueberries
July 21st, 2020  
Mallory ace
Love the color of the container.
July 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise