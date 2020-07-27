Sign up
Photo 3404
Old Barn Door
This one is from the Shoot Out Sam and i went on the other day with the photo cub. I thought the peeling paint and rock walls were tailor-made for black and white.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
black and white
,
door
,
barn
,
black-and-white
Milanie
ace
You're right - ideal in b&w
July 28th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great find and shot
July 28th, 2020
