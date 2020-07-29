Previous
Flower Stripes by olivetreeann
Photo 3406

Flower Stripes

Taken at the Rolling Hills Shoot Out on Saturday. I liked the contrast between the vertical stripes of the stems of the dying flowers and the horizontal lines on the wood planks of the house.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

@olivetreeann
